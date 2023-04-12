Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

WM stock opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.