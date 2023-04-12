Bank of Hawaii Sells 690 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $520.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

