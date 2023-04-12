Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $317.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

