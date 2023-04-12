SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Holdings Decreased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of XRT opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

