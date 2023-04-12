HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $187,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,513 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.