HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 718 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

