Essex LLC Invests $213,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $96.56. The stock has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

