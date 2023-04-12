3,425 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,273,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,643,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.