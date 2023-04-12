Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 675 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

