Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,191 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 20,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Palo Alto Networks worth $91,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 27,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

PANW stock opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,629.35, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day moving average of $165.66.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

