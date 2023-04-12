Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

PANW stock opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,629.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,330 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

