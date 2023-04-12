Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,985 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

