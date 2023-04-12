FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Melius started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,180 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

