FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Shares of 730 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.68.

Biogen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $283.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

