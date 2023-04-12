McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

