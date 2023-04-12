Kendall Capital Management Buys 5,156 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

