HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys 4,250 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

