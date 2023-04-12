33,150 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Investec started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 364 ($4.51) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Down 0.9 %

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Haleon stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

