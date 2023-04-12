Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $490,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $254.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.48. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $263.57.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

