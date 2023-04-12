Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,895 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average is $129.70.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.