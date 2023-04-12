Seed Wealth Management Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.



