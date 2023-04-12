Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 1,050 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

