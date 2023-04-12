Narwhal Capital Management Invests $331,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

