Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $621.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a market capitalization of $259.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

