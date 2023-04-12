Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.
NYSE:WFC opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $49.90.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
