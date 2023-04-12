Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

