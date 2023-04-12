New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $98,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $247,482,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

