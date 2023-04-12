Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,965 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,019,000 after purchasing an additional 167,740 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after buying an additional 184,030 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 931,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $200.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.96. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

