Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Clorox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 3,774.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 101,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.12. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

