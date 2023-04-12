New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $139,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $184.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average of $152.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

