SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $188.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.94 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

