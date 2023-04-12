Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $358.25 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.98. The stock has a market cap of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

