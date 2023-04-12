New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Crown Castle worth $101,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

