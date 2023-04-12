VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $53,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.87.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

