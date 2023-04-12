West Bancorporation Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

