Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

