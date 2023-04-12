Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

