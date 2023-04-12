Advisory Alpha LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 724,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.