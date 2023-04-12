Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

