Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 540 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Humana were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Humana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $533.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.82. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.12.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

