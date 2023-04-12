The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

