Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period.

NYSE RA opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

