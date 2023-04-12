Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS POCT opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $670.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

