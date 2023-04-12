Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

