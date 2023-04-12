Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,823 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 64.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also

