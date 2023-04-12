HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 5,552 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.