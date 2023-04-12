Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,629,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

CGW stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $52.01.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

