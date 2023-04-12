Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.58.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,940,297. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

