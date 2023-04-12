iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.2% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $451.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

