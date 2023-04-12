Essex LLC Buys New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.